Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Lowered to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.93.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.