Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 520.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,796 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after acquiring an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after buying an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period.

IHI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 94,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

