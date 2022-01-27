Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $165.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $165,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $440.50. The company had a trading volume of 454,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.