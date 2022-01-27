Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6,145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $69,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

GBIL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,519. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.99 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07.

