Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 9,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,023. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

