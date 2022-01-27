Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,436,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,550 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

