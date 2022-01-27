Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,926 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 913,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

