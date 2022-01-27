Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

AIRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of AIRS opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.48.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.