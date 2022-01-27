Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

EQR stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.64. 26,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,987. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

