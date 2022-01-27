Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.57

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1129252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERAS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

