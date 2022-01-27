ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Down 2.5%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99. 10,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 51,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

ERYP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,656 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.