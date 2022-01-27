ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Down 2.5%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99. 10,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 51,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
ERYP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
