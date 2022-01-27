ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 33330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Specifically, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

