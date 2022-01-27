EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) & Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Head-To-Head Survey

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Brenntag, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 4 4 0 2.33 Brenntag 2 1 4 0 2.29

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus target price of $91.31, indicating a potential downside of 3.09%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Brenntag.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Brenntag’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 5.06 $97.10 million N/A N/A Brenntag $13.45 billion 0.99 $532.88 million $0.77 22.40

Brenntag has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Dividends

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brenntag pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Brenntag 3.78% 13.58% 5.88%

Volatility and Risk

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brenntag shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brenntag beats EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

