Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 229,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 226,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

ETON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 364,862 shares of company stock worth $2,269,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

