Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EVLO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

