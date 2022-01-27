Exeedme Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $372,749.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.04 or 0.06611969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,844.33 or 0.99872733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00052083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050729 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

