Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.21 EPS.

EXTR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. 53,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

