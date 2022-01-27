Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.14 million.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.