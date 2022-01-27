F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average is $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

