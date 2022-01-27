Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $67,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.86.

Shares of FICO opened at $417.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The business had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

