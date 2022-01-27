FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $243.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

