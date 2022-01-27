Financial Review: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthEquity and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.86 $8.83 million ($0.07) -734.90 Worldline $3.14 billion 2.08 $186.99 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HealthEquity and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.83%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Worldline.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Worldline on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal services, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty services, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment comprises of issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility and e-Transactional Services segment refers to trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility business division. The company was founded on July 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

