Financial Survey: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) vs. Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Generex Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $389.52 million 4.56 $106.18 million $3.25 3.34 Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 2.29 -$33.33 million ($0.52) -0.10

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology. Generex Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.88, indicating that its share price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 128.30% 64.78% 25.24% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Generex Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Generex Biotechnology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

