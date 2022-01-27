First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

FRBA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $270.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

