First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,180 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for about 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Business Financial Services worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 9,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $262.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.93.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

