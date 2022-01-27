First Commonwealth Financial Co. (FCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

FCF stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

