First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%.
Shares of FCBC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $36.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.