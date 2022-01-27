First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%.

Shares of FCBC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

