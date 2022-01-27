First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $172,280 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

