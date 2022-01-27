First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by 733.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

FNWB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 8,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.