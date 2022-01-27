First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,432 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.