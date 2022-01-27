First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,071 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after acquiring an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 449.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 70,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $120.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

