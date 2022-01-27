First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 669 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $178.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

