First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

