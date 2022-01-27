First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

