First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

FSFG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 174.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

