First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.61

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $25.25. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 584,598 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,831.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 994,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 943,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,556,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,043,000 after purchasing an additional 252,031 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,202,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 849.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 127,250 shares during the period.

