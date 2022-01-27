First Washington CORP Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $226,110,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $180.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.32. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.36 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

