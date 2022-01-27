First Washington CORP Has $4.39 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Vonage worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

