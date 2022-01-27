First Washington CORP Has $7.07 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

First Washington CORP decreased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Domo makes up about 2.6% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned about 0.26% of Domo worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Domo by 511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 94,754 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

