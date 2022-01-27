First Washington CORP Purchases 95,337 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,337 shares during the quarter. Brightcove accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 114,382 shares of company stock worth $1,141,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCOV opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $375.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

