Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

