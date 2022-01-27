FLO Market Cap Achieves $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

