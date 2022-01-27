Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. 2,090,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,071. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.