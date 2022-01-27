Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,225 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,326,156. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

