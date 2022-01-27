Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.90

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 2049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $889.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.