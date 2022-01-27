FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $9,754,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

