Fort L.P. Acquires 976 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $491,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

