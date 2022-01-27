Fort L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

