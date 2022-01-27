Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

