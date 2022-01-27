Fort L.P. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.50 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.